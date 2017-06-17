Katy Perry makes Twitter history with 100 million followers

Katy Perry is still the most followed person on Twitter and she just became first to hit the 100 million follower mark on the social media website! The 32-year-old entertainer hit the milestone on Friday (June 16), one week after her fourth studio album Witness was released. Coincidentally, President Donald Trump took to Twitter that …

