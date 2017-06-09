Katy Perry’s New Album ‘Witness’ Is Purposeless Pop at Its Worst – Daily Beast
Katy Perry's New Album 'Witness' Is Purposeless Pop at Its Worst
The singer's transition into “purposeful pop” fizzles with her meandering new album, in which she sings about email and, uh, Chinese water torture. Amy Zimmerman. 06.09.17 1:00 AM ET. Courtesy Amazon. This is not Katy Perry's year. Hillary Clinton's …
