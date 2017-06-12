Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaylah Oniwo Looking Hot in Sizzling Video and Photos for Makari 24Karat Gold

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Makari 24Karat Range was created for the woman of color, paying close attention to the skincare needs of African women. The Makari 24k Gold collection guarantees a safe and organic approach to skincare. Formulated with 24K Gold, Omega Complex, Probiotics, Vegeclairine and an effective blend of botanical skin glow agents, this luxurious collection helps renew […]

The post Kaylah Oniwo Looking Hot in Sizzling Video and Photos for Makari 24Karat Gold appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.