Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kayode Ogundamisi offers family of gallant Policeman killed in Owerri bank robbery 50k

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Activist and Social Commentator on Nigerian and international affairs, Kayode Ogundamisi, has offered 50 thousand naira to the family of late Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko for his gallantry during the bank robbery in owerri. This is coming after it was disclosed that one of the police officer’s kids slumped and died during his burial ceremony. Kayode […]

The post Kayode Ogundamisi offers family of gallant Policeman killed in Owerri bank robbery 50k appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.