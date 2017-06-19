Pages Navigation Menu

Kebs denies existence of plastic rice in Kenya despite video claims – The Standard

The Standard

Kebs denies existence of plastic rice in Kenya despite video claims
NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya National Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has denied the existence of plastic rice on Kenyan market as depicted in a social media video that has since gone viral. In an emailed statement to the newsrooms, Kebs Managing Director …
