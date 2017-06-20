Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kechi Okwuchi: Sosoliso Crash Survivor, Pictured With English Singer, Mel’b & Simon Cowell

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Sosoliso plane crash survivor turned singer, Kechi Okwuchi, was pictured with two of the judges of the America’s Got Talent show, Simon Cowell, who has proven to be one of the hardest judges to impress and then UK singer Mel B. Kechi trended online sometime last week after her performance at the show coupled with …

The post Kechi Okwuchi: Sosoliso Crash Survivor, Pictured With English Singer, Mel’b & Simon Cowell appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.