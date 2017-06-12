Kechi Okwuchi : This Sosoliso survivor got a standing ovation on America’s Got Talent – Pulse Nigeria
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Kechi Okwuchi : This Sosoliso survivor got a standing ovation on America's Got Talent
Pulse Nigeria
Kechi Onwuso just got a standing ovation at America's Got Talent for her incredible singing. Remember Kechi Onwuso? The girl who survived the Sosoliso plane crash 12 years ago? She showed up at America's Got Talent. This amazing woman, who …
Nigeria: Must Watch – Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor Gets Standing Ovation On America's Got Talent
Watch Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor, Kechi Okwuchi Stun America's Got Talent
