Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kemen works out with Ini Edo and Vincent Enyeama at a gym – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Kemen works out with Ini Edo and Vincent Enyeama at a gym
NAIJ.COM
The only disqualified contestant of Big Brother Nigeria's 2017 edition, Ekemini Ekerette aka Kemen, has been enjoying significant fame after the show, despite his controversy with TBoss. On Wednesday, June 7, Kemen posted photos of himself at the gym
EXTRA TIME: Enyeama enjoys workout session with BBNaija's Kemen and Ini EdoGoal.com

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.