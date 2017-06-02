Pages Navigation Menu

Kemi Olunloyo claims she is still in prison despite meeting bail conditions

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News

Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo has accused the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, of keeping her in prison after she allegedly met her bail conditions. Omololu-Olunloyo spoke from inside the Port-Harcourt prison, where she has been kept in custody since March for alleged criminal defamation against a Port Harcourt based pastor, David Ibiyeomie. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

