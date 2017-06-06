Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kemi Olunloyo Controversial blogger gains freedom from prison – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Premium Times

Kemi Olunloyo Controversial blogger gains freedom from prison
Pulse Nigeria
Controversial media personality, Kemi Olunloyo has been released from a prison in Port Harcourt having met her bail conditions. The blogger who made a reputation for being a critic landed herself in a lawsuit following defamatory comments directed at …
After 11 weeks detention, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo regains freedomPremium Times
Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo reportedly released after over two monthsYNaija
Kemi Olunloyo Regains Freedom After 81 Days In PrisonNAIJA NEWS (press release)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.