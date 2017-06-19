Kemi Olunloyo Writes Open Apology to Actress Georgina Onuoha as the make peace
Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is turning a new leaf after her brief sojourn in prison. Her prison experience seems to have made her reflect on lots. Earlier this month, she gained her freedom from prison after and she thanked blogger, Linda Ikeji for donating N100,000 to her, for her legal expenses. Now, she’s making peace …
The post Kemi Olunloyo Writes Open Apology to Actress Georgina Onuoha as the make peace appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!