Kenneth Omeruo confident Super Eagles will triumph over Cameroon

Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo has expressed confidence the Super Eagles will bounce back from a shock home loss against South Africa to beat Cameroon in crucial World Cup qualifiers. Nigeria and Cameroon will do battle on the road to Russia 2018 between August 28 and September 5 as the World Cup qualifying series gathers momentum. …

The post Kenneth Omeruo confident Super Eagles will triumph over Cameroon appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

