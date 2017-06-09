Kenya Airways Small Investors Stake to Be Cut – AllAfrica.com
|
The Standard
|
Kenya Airways Small Investors Stake to Be Cut
AllAfrica.com
More than 78,000 small Kenya Airways shareholders are set for a massive dilution of their stake in the ongoing restructuring that could leave them owning only about 6.7 per cent of the national carrier from 43.7 per cent. An analysis done by Genghis …
Government to convert debt in Kenya Airways into equity
