Kenya: Govt. destroys sex toys shipped in for female University students

Female university students in the Rift Valley region will have to find other means of self-pleasure after the Kenya Revenue Authority intercepted and destroyed s*x toys worth Ksh300, 000((N1m) in Eldoret town in Uasin Gishu County on Wednesday. KRA North Rift coordinator, Florence Otori, said the self-pleasure toys were meant for sale to women and […]

The post Kenya: Govt. destroys sex toys shipped in for female University students appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

