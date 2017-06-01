Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya marks 54 years of self-rule – VIDEO – Daily Nation

Posted on Jun 1, 2017


Kenya marks 54 years of self-rule – VIDEO
Kenya on Thursday marked 54 years of self-rule, for the third time, outside the capital Nairobi. President Kenyatta led the celebrations at Kabiru-ini stadium in Nyeri and took the opportunity to urge peace as the country enters the campaign season
