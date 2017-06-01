Kenya marks 54 years of self-rule – VIDEO – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Kenya marks 54 years of self-rule – VIDEO
Daily Nation
Kenya on Thursday marked 54 years of self-rule, for the third time, outside the capital Nairobi. President Kenyatta led the celebrations at Kabiru-ini stadium in Nyeri and took the opportunity to urge peace as the country enters the campaign season …
Kenya: It Is Time for Kenyans to Stop Celebrating Madaraka Day
Raila snubbed at Madaraka Day fete and Twitter is mad
Nyeri hosts national fete as Kenya marks 54 years of self-rule
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!