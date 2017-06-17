Kenya: President Kenyatta Tells Opposition to Stop Inciting Kenyans – AllAfrica.com
AllAfrica.com
Kenya: President Kenyatta Tells Opposition to Stop Inciting Kenyans
AllAfrica.com
President Uhuru Kenyatta wrapped up his tour of the vote-rich Rift Valley today by addressing a huge rally at Bomet Stadium where he cautioned opposition supporters against listening to the messages of hate and division spread by their leaders …
