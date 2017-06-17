Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya: President Kenyatta Tells Opposition to Stop Inciting Kenyans – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


AllAfrica.com

Kenya: President Kenyatta Tells Opposition to Stop Inciting Kenyans
AllAfrica.com
President Uhuru Kenyatta wrapped up his tour of the vote-rich Rift Valley today by addressing a huge rally at Bomet Stadium where he cautioned opposition supporters against listening to the messages of hate and division spread by their leaders
Uhuru back to Western to seek share of 1.9 million Luhya votesThe Standard
Uhuru opens Sh125m animal genetic centre in SotikK24 TV
Nasa co-principal Isaac Ruto abandons Raila campaignsZIPO.CO.KE
KDRTV –Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.