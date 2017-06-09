Kenya election: Audit finds millions of discrepancies, dead voter registrations – Africa Times
Kenya election: Audit finds millions of discrepancies, dead voter registrations
An independent audit of Kenya's voter registration rolls shows a number of discrepancies, including 2.9 million voters with some type of inaccuracy in their records, with the recommendation that thousands of names of now-deceased persons need to be …
