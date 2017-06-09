Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya election: Audit finds millions of discrepancies, dead voter registrations – Africa Times

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Africa Times

Kenya election: Audit finds millions of discrepancies, dead voter registrations
Africa Times
An independent audit of Kenya's voter registration rolls shows a number of discrepancies, including 2.9 million voters with some type of inaccuracy in their records, with the recommendation that thousands of names of now-deceased persons need to be …
IEBC told to clean registerThe Star, Kenya
IEBC register has 1.3m dead voters, says audit firmK24 TV
Kenya Says New Challenge to Ballot Tender Would Delay VoteBloomberg
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog) –The Standard
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.