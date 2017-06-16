Kenya: What Will Decide the Election? a Dose of Faith, Tribe and Hard Cash – AllAfrica.com
The Standard
Kenya: What Will Decide the Election? a Dose of Faith, Tribe and Hard Cash
After accepting his nomination as the presidential candidate of the main opposition coalition recently, Raila Odinga likened himself to Joshua, the biblical figure who led the Jews to the Promised Land. Odinga was appealing to people disaffected with …
