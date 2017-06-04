Kenyan big girl Huddah Monroe says “Nigerian men are not husband materials…” (See her reasons)

In an effort to respond to a fan’s comment about Kenyan Huddah Monroe marrying a Nigerian guy, the big girl bluntly declared that all Nigerians are not husband material. The fan begged her to marry a Nigerian man so she can enjoy all the goodies that comes with being the wife of a Nigerian husband.. But Huddah …

The post Kenyan big girl Huddah Monroe says “Nigerian men are not husband materials…” (See her reasons) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

