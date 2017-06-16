Kenyan experts warn high inflation could derail growth

High rate of inflation that has worsened against a backdrop of drought is a threat to sustainable development in Kenya, experts said on Thursday. Prof Tom Nyamache, an economics lecturer at Turkana University College said in an interview that the high cost of living depletes cash reserve intended for investments thereby suppressing opportunities for economic…

