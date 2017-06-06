Kenyan Lesbian deported after failing ‘Gay Test’ in Sweden

A 28-year-old Kenyan lesbian seeking asylum in Sweden has had her application rejected simply because the country’s migration board does not believe her s*xual orientation. Nairobi Wire reports that Lucy Murugi fled from Kenya two years ago after her family turned their backs on her. But later got help through a cousin who helped get …

