Kenyan woman in court for conspiring with lover to kill German husband with matchete during sex

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

For conspiring with her lover to kill her German husband in 2016, a Kenyan woman based in Germany was dragged to court on Wednesday. According to reports,  Armina A. a mother of two and her lover, Jan D conspired and killed her husband, Ekkehart H while she was making love with him at their home in Ebersdorf, […]

