Chinese delegation in Kenya to look for investment opportunities – Xinhua
|
The Standard
|
Chinese delegation in Kenya to look for investment opportunities
Xinhua
NAIROBI, June 16 (Xinhua) — Representatives of Chinese companies from Shenzhen Municipality, one of the most innovative cities in China, are in Nairobi to meet local investors to discuss investment opportunities in energy, trade, finance and …
How elements of 'deep state' are embedded in the parastatal sector
Kenyans fear Chinese-backed railway is another 'lunatic express'
The impact of Kenya's new railway on tourism [Travel]
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!