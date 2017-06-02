Chinese minister defends Kenya on foreign loans amid claims of bloating national debt – K24 TV
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Chinese minister defends Kenya on foreign loans amid claims of bloating national debt
K24 TV
Photo: The Standard Gauge Railway passenger train ride comes to a stop at the Mombasa Terminus. The SGR tops the list of major infrastructure developments the government is leveraging on to drive growth. Photo/AYUB MUIYORO. Chinese Vice Foreign …
Kenya to receive 10 freight carriages for SGR
China-Built Railway in Kenya Raises Questions About 'Debt Trap Diplomacy'
Passengers excited as Kenya launches standard gauge railway
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!