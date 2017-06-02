Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chinese minister defends Kenya on foreign loans amid claims of bloating national debt – K24 TV

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Capital FM Kenya

Chinese minister defends Kenya on foreign loans amid claims of bloating national debt
K24 TV
Photo: The Standard Gauge Railway passenger train ride comes to a stop at the Mombasa Terminus. The SGR tops the list of major infrastructure developments the government is leveraging on to drive growth. Photo/AYUB MUIYORO. Chinese Vice Foreign …
Kenya to receive 10 freight carriages for SGRThe Star, Kenya
China-Built Railway in Kenya Raises Questions About 'Debt Trap Diplomacy'Breitbart News
Passengers excited as Kenya launches standard gauge railwayGCR
Economic Times –Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog) –Quartz –Chinadaily USA
all 30 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.