Key Matches Of The 2017/18 Premier League Season
The Premier League 2017/18 season will be getting under full swing come August 12, and reigning champions Chelsea, will start with a match against Burnley.
The second week will pit the first and second of the 2016/17 season against each other. With Chelsea playing Tottenham.
The Manchester derby will be played on the same weekend as the Merseyside derby, pitting Everton and Liverpool, as they play April 9.
Arsenal play Liverpool in their third game of the season come August 26. United will play West Ham in their opener.
Manchester City will play Brighton on the opening day and Newcastle will play Spurs on their first day back in the league.
Opening day fixtures:
Arsenal v Leicester City
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town
Everton v Stoke City
Manchester United v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Swansea City
Watford v Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion v Bournemouth
Final day fixtures:
Burnley v Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion
Huddersfield Town v Arsenal
Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion
Manchester United v Watford
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Southampton v Manchester City
Swansea City v Stoke City
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
West Ham United v Everton
The post Key Matches Of The 2017/18 Premier League Season appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!