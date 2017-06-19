Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kida Emerges NBBF’s President – The Tide

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Tide

Kida Emerges NBBF's President
The Tide
Elections into the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) board, organised for another faction of the sport's family by the federal ministry of Youths and Sports, failed to hold as scheduled in Abuja last Tuesday. Rather, it was held at Ibro Hotel later
Kida urges disenchanted basketball stakeholders to help in rebuilding NBBFGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.