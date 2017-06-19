Kida Emerges NBBF's President

The Tide

Elections into the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) board, organised for another faction of the sport's family by the federal ministry of Youths and Sports, failed to hold as scheduled in Abuja last Tuesday. Rather, it was held at Ibro Hotel later …

Kida urges disenchanted basketball stakeholders to help in rebuilding NBBF Guardian (blog)



all 2 news articles »