Kida To Empower Zonal Representatives

By Onukogu Kanayochuqu Jubal

The NBBF presidential aspirant, Engr Musa Kida, has promised to pay equal attention to all the nation’s six geo-political zones, if he wins the top seat of the sport federation.

Ahead of the June 13,2017 national sports federation elections slated for Abuja, Kida debunked rumours making the rounds that he would relocate the NBBF’s administrative headquarters to Lagos,if elected.

He assured that for administrative purposes, the NBBF secretariat would remain in Abuja and that all zones would be given fair and equal attention in their quest to develop the game at the grassroots level.

“If you take a careful look at the programmes that we have executed in the past, virtually all the zones have been affected positively. From the North West, North Central, North East, South South, South West and South East, all have benefitted from the Ahmadu Musa Kida Foundation-organised and sponsored programmes.

Having stated that all the six zones would have a sense of belonging in the new board of the NBBF after the NSF elections, Kids strongly implied that board members representing the zones would have an important role to play in linking their zones with the federation.

“Zonal representatives will be saddled with the responsibility of liaising with the federation. Their responsibility will be to develop sustainable grassroots programmes in all the states under their zones.”

The post Kida To Empower Zonal Representatives appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

