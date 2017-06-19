Kidnap Ondo APC Chieftain Found Dead

Tope Fayehun, Akure

Few days after his abduction by unknown gunmen at his hometown in Igbotu, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo state, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Hon.Olumide Odimayo, aka “Londoner” has been found dead.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the lifeless body Odimayo was kidnapped while returning from a trip last week was found near Ogolo River, between Sabomi and Igbotu communities in Ese Odo local government area of the state.

It was also gathered that the late Odimayo arrived from London not too long ago before he was kidnapped.

While confirming his death, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Omo’ba Abayomi

Adesanya ,further disclosed that the corpse of the late politician was found by local vigilantes in the town.

Abayomi informed that the incident had been reported to the Police and it is currently under

investigation.

He said the late politician contributed significantly to the success of the APC in the last gubernatorial election, saying that “he supported the party with all he had when he returned from the United Kingdom. We will surely miss this great man.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Femi Joseph who confirmed the incident, said eight suspects have already been arrested by the Police in connection with the incident.

Joseph disclosed that the command had arrested the suspected kidnappers of the deceased politician before his death

The PPRO said efforts of the Police and some youths in the area led to the arrest of the suspects.

His words: “the leader of the kidnap gang confessed to the Police that Odimayo was in their custody. We discovered that the other kidnappers decided to throw him in the river when they knew that they were no longer save with their dastard work.”

“We felt so bad with the unfortunate incident and we are worried with the death of the politician after a successful operation. I can assure you that the suspects will face the full wrath of the law and others in the abduction and subsequent killing of Odimayo will not go

unpunished.”

