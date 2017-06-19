Kidnapped Lagos students will soon be freed – AIG

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2 (Lagos and Ogun), Mr Adamu Ibrahim, on Monday gave the assurance that security agencies were working hard to free kidnapped students of Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe.

Ibrahim spoke with newsmen on Monday in Lagos shortly after he met with the state Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six Senior Secondary School students of the college – all male – were kidnapped by gunmen on May 25.

Four students and two members of staff of the school were abducted in October 2016.

“In fact very soon, you will hear good news on the issue. We are working seriously on it.

“At this stage, I will not want to disclose much information because these are security issues, but all I want to say is that very soon, people will hear good news,’’ he said.

Ibrahim said that Lagos and Ogun Police Commands were working hard to make the zone unsafe for criminals.

He promised that the police would build on the success they recorded with the recent arrest of a suspected notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (a.k.a. Evans), by arresting other criminals.

“Security measures are not discussed publicly; what I will tell you is that we are taking all necessary measures to ensure that Lagos is free of crime and criminals.

“We will rid the zone of all criminal elements.

“You are aware Evans has been arrested; he is the most wanted criminal, who was into kidnapping.

“Others too, if they do not leave this zone, will also be arrested,’’ Ibrahim told journalists.

He commended Ambode for improvement in the security of the state.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News and World Healdines – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – National and International News.

