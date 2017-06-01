Kidnapped Nigerian lawmaker regains freedom

A House of Representatives member, Garba Durbunde, who was abducted early Tuesday has regained freedom. The spokesperson of the House, Abdulrazak Namdas, confirmed this development on Wednesday evening. He said the lawmaker has been released and since reunited with his family. “He has been released unhurt and is with his family,” Mr. Namdas said. When […]

The post Kidnapped Nigerian lawmaker regains freedom appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

