Kidnapped Ondo APC Chieftain Found Dead

Following news which broke regarding the kidnap of an Ondo State All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain, Hon. Olumide Odimayo last Thursday, fresh reports has revealed that the APC chieftain’s body has been found. Hon. Olumide Odimayo was reported to have been kidnapped last Thursday by unknown gunmen at his home in Igbotu, Ese Odo local…

The post Kidnapped Ondo APC Chieftain Found Dead appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

