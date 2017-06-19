Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kidnapped Ondo APC Chieftain Found Dead

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Following news which broke regarding the kidnap of an Ondo State All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain, Hon. Olumide Odimayo last Thursday, fresh reports has revealed that the APC chieftain’s body has been found. Hon. Olumide Odimayo was reported to have been kidnapped last Thursday by unknown gunmen at his home in Igbotu, Ese Odo local…

The post Kidnapped Ondo APC Chieftain Found Dead appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.