Kidnapped Ondo APC chieftain, Olumide Odimayo found dead

Suspected kidnappers have allegedly killed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon.Olumide Odimayo who was abducted last Thursday. Odimayo was kidnapped by unknown gunmen at his country home in Igbotu, Ese Odo local government. Local vigilante found the remains of the APC chieftain at Ogolo River between Sabomi and […]

