Kidnapped Writer & LGBTQ Advocate Chibuihe Obi has Regained Freedom
Writer and LGBTQ advocate Chibuihe Obi, who was kidnapped since June 1 has been released. According to multiple posts on Facebook, Obi regained his freedom on Monday.
