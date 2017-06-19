Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kidnappers kill Ondo APC chieftain, Olumide Odimayo

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Suspected kidnappers have allegedly killed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon.Olumide Odimayo who was abducted last Thursday. Odimayo was kidnapped by unknown gunmen at his country home in Igbotu, Ese Odo local government. Local vigilante found the remains of the APC chieftain at Ogolo River between Sabomi and Igbotu, […]

Kidnappers kill Ondo APC chieftain, Olumide Odimayo

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.