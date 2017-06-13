Pages Navigation Menu

Kidnapping: Police deploy special force to Abuja-Kaduna express way

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

The Nigerian Police on Tuesday deployed 600 special squad to Abuja-Kaduna Expressway to check crimes along the road. The Deputy Inspector General of Police,Operation, (DIG) Habila Joshak, made the disclosure while inaugurating members of the special squad in Rijana village, Kachia Local Government of Kaduna State. Joshak said 500 mobile police were deployed, while 100 were from the intelligence unit of the force.

