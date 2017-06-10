Kidnapping: Police nab most wanted suspect in Lagos

The Inspector-General’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by ACP Abba Kyari on Saturday said it has arrested one of the most wanted suspected kidnappers in Lagos.

Kyari, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen, said that the suspect was arrested at his Magodo residence in Lagos.

“IRT headquarters in Abuja is celebrating the arrest of the most wanted brilliant and notorious high profile kidnapper in Nigeria.

“He has collected several billions of Naira as ransom in the last seven years as the kingpin of kidnappers.

“He was arrested at about 1.00p.m on Saturday in his residence in Magodo Estate, Lagos,” Kyari said.

He commended the Force Headquarters for mobilising the resources to go all out against the “richest and most notorious kidnapper” in the history of Nigeria.

Kyari said the Inspector-General had directed that the suspect should be paraded before newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.

