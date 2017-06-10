Pages Navigation Menu

Kidnapping: Police nab most wanted suspect in Lagos

Posted on Jun 10, 2017

The Inspector-General’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by ACP Abba Kyari on Saturday said it has arrested one of the most wanted suspected kidnappers in Lagos. Kyari, who confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the suspect was arrested at his Magodo residence in Lagos. “IRT headquarters in Abuja is […]

