Kidnapping : Reps summon Defence, Interior ministers, service chiefs, NSA – Pulse Nigeria
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Kidnapping : Reps summon Defence, Interior ministers, service chiefs, NSA
Pulse Nigeria
The aim, according to the legislators, is to offer legislative support to addressing kidnapping in the country. Published: 27 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara play. House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.
Incessant Kidnapping, Reps Summon Ministers, Service Chiefs
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!