Kidnapping : Reps summon Defence, Interior ministers, service chiefs, NSA – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Kidnapping : Reps summon Defence, Interior ministers, service chiefs, NSA
Pulse Nigeria
The aim, according to the legislators, is to offer legislative support to addressing kidnapping in the country. Published: 27 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara play. House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.
Incessant Kidnapping, Reps Summon Ministers, Service Chiefs

