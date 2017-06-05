Killed Mumias man ‘said No to illegal sugar’ – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Killed Mumias man 'said No to illegal sugar'
Daily Nation
Mr Ronald Lubya with his son in this past photo. The Mumias Sugar Company legal officer was shot dead by gangsters in his house on Sunday. PHOTO | FAMILY ALBUM | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Politicians link Mumias staff killing to illegal sugar imports
Mumias Sugar Company's legal manager-Ronald Lubya killed
Mumias chief killed 'over illegal imports'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!