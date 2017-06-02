Killer herdsmen in Edo’re fleeing terrorists from N-East —Obaseki

By Simon Ebegbulem & Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has visited the families of two women who were raped and killed by suspected herdsmen, saying that the perpetrators are fleeing terrorists from the North-East.

The two elderly women identified as Christiana and Matina, were last week raped and killed at their farms by suspected herdsmen in Ewu community, Esan Central Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Obaseki, who expressed shock at the activities of herdsmen, described same as a great threat to the nation and assured the families and community leaders, who are now scared of going to their farms, that his administration was stepping up security to deal with the situation, particularly within the state’s boundary with Kogi State.

Addressing the people, the governor said: “These are not just herdsmen. They are Boko Haram terrorists, but we are working hard to put an end to this. In a matter of weeks, we are coming up with certain measures to stop such attacks. We will rely on timely and accurate information from all communities to assist us. I am going to see the Inspector-General of Police on this matter.

“Do not be scared of going to your farms. We have stepped up security, from this area to Kogi State.” The governor assured that the state government will conduct an autopsy on the corpses.

He also visited Ehimen Abuya, one of the villagers, at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, who was allegedly shot at by soldiers during a protest against the killing of the two women.

Ehimen, who sustained a bullet wound on his leg, will be amputated. He told the governor that they were on a peaceful protest against the herdsmen attack when they were shot at by soldiers.

Obaseki promised to pay his medical bills, provide an artificial lower limb and give adequate assistance to integrate him back to society.

Spokesman for the community, Sydney Ikhajiagba, said: “When we got to the farm, we saw her naked and dead. She was dragged to the place where she was raped and killed. It was a pathetic sight. Such a thing has never happened in Ewu town. We are now scared of going to our farms.”

