Killer rice all over Nigerian market – Governors’ Forum

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed concerns over the quality of rice being imported and consumed by Nigerians. The governors, while describing it as substandard, harmful, called on the Nigeria Customs Service to take urgent measures to curb the situation. A statement by NGF’s Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said this concern […]

Killer rice all over Nigerian market – Governors’ Forum

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

