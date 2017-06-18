King Celia Hotels Brings Back Vintage Nigerian Entertainment – THISDAY Newspapers
King Celia Hotels Brings Back Vintage Nigerian Entertainment
One of the personalities who loomed larger than life on the political landscape of the first and second republic was Chief Kingsley O. Mbadiwe; a man who was known for his sagacity and high-sounding grammar. He was elaborate in dressing as he was …
Mbadiwes expand frontiers
Mbadiwes set to unveil expensive 'King Celia' Hotels
