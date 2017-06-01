Captain Mahama And His Men Were Not Protecting Illegal Miners – CDS – Peace FM Online
Captain Mahama And His Men Were Not Protecting Illegal Miners – CDS
Peace FM Online
The Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen Obed Boamah Akwa has categorically stated that Capt. Maxwell Adam Mahama and the military detachment at Upper Denkyira West in the Central Region were not there to protect illegal miners. Capt. Mahama who was with …
Don't politicize our brother's death – Capt. Mahama's classmates
The truth often turns out Insensitive
Mob justice has no party colours: Let's deal with it collectively
