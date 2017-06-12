Kings University 2017/2018 Undergraduate Admissions Application is Now Open! Hurry Now to Apply & Explore Scholarship Opportunities

Kings University is a unique faith-based private university committed to the culture of academic excellence and human capital development for the overall development of the larger society. Based in Odeomu, Osun State, the university parades well-trained academics given to the raising of round and sound minds. The University is birthed by Kingsway International Christian Centre […]

The post Kings University 2017/2018 Undergraduate Admissions Application is Now Open! Hurry Now to Apply & Explore Scholarship Opportunities appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

