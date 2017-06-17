Kingship stool: Crisis brews in Lagos community

…Protesters paralyze business at Assembly complex

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Ebun Sessou

Crisis is brewing and may snowball into a mayhem in a Lagos community over the tussle to fill the vacant stool of the community’s king. Residents of Orugbo-Iddo Community, Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area, LCDA, a suburb in Ikorodu area of Lagos State are poised for war over alleged plans by some unidentified government officials to impose a non-indigene on them as their king.

They have therefore resolved to resist the move vowing to involve their ancestors in the battle. To underscore the seriousness of their action, some of the aggrieved residents of the community, led by Mr. Kalibi Oshineye, and Prince Lawal Adeleye, stormed the state House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja. They disrupted normal activities as they barricaded the road leading to Lagos House, office of the Governor and House of Assembly Complex, forcing security men to divert traffic. Though most of the lawmakers were not around as they are currently on recess but few members and guests were prevented from gaining access into the assembly complex.

They claimed they had earlier sent petition to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and the House of Assembly as well as the state Council of Traditional Rulers but that their petition was suppressed.

Narrating their case, Oshineye said; “Following the death of our late King Adekoya Odusanya from Deile Ruling House in September 2016, we received a notice pasted by Epe Local Government in February 13th 2017 declaring the stool of Olofin Ajaye as vacant and another letter was directed to the Head of Olusi Royal Family to present a candidate to fill the vacant position of Olofin Ajaye’s stool.

, and it was clearly stated that it was the turn of Olusi Ruling House according to the gazette of Orugbo-Iddo.

“In the process of presenting a candidate, we observed that one Mr. Adewale Mushafau Abdul who is not an indigene of Orugbo- Iddo nor a member of Olusi Royal Family was coming regularly to the community where he has never been to since he was born. It was brought to our noticed that Adewale was jostling to contest for Obaship position in Orugbo-Iddo town.”

He initially claimed to be a member of Ogunsimiro Lineage but Mr. Taiwo Bello the head of the branch disowned him immediately and he later switched to Tugbedo Lineage another branch of the family who also denounced him.”

This has led the Olusi Royal Family members to write a petition to Lagos State Government addressed to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government and community Affairs on the 9th of March,2017 to report his illegal activities in Orugbo-Iddo community. If Mr. Adewale Mushafau Abdul forced himself to be enthroned, our ancestors will fight back which might jeopardize peace in the community, as he would not be allowed to occupy the throne of our fore fathers.”

The indigenes therefore, appealed to Governor Ambode and lawmakers to stop any process to install any non indigene as the Oba in order to maintain the present peace in the community; as such move will be resisted violently.

It later took the intervention of members of the assembly to restore peace and normalcy, after some of the leaders were called in for a meeting with lawmakers before the protesters could be pacified.

Meantime, it was gathered that the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, has waded into the matter with a view to resolve the standoff amicably.

