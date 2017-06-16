Pages Navigation Menu

Kirk Franklin to visit Nigeria this August!

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

Nigerian gospel singer Tim Godfrey has announced renowned gospel artiste, 12-time Grammy Award, 16-time Dove Award and 23-time Stellar Award winning Kirk Franklin as the headliner alongside himself and his Xtreme crew at this years edition of his gospel musical concert “Fearless“. An evidently excited Tim Godfrey wrote on his Instagram page Dreams do come through […]

