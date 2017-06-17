Kiss Daniel: Singer Wants To Be Bigger Than Wizkid Internationally

‘Jombo’ singer, Kiss Daniel has expressed his desire to be bigger that Starboy, Wizkid currently is internationally. He said that his dream was to get recognized on the global scene even more than Wizkid in the not too distant future. The singer, who didn’t feature anyone apart from his label mates in his last album …

The post Kiss Daniel: Singer Wants To Be Bigger Than Wizkid Internationally appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

