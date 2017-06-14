KMA to relocate Kejetia pavement traders to enable contractor improve road network – Graphic Online
KMA to relocate Kejetia pavement traders to enable contractor improve road network
Graphic Online
The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is temporarily relocating petty traders who sell on pavements at the Kejetia to enable the contractors constructing the $198 million market and lorry terminal to commence work on the road network to make the …
KMA orders traders to stop selling on pavements
