Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya: Governors Eager to Sign Nurses’ CBA as Coast General Staff Sends Patients Packing – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Capital FM Kenya

Kenya: Governors Eager to Sign Nurses' CBA as Coast General Staff Sends Patients Packing
AllAfrica.com
Nairobi — The Council of Governors Monday reiterated its commitment to signing a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) despite nurses commencing their strike. Council Chairperson Josphat Nanok told …
Nurses' strike enters Day TwoDaily Nation
Patients turned away as nurses' strikes bitesThe Standard
KNH nurses reject strike, as other public hospitals are paralysedThe Star, Kenya
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.