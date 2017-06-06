Kenya: Governors Eager to Sign Nurses’ CBA as Coast General Staff Sends Patients Packing – AllAfrica.com
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Kenya: Governors Eager to Sign Nurses' CBA as Coast General Staff Sends Patients Packing
AllAfrica.com
Nairobi — The Council of Governors Monday reiterated its commitment to signing a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) despite nurses commencing their strike. Council Chairperson Josphat Nanok told …
Nurses' strike enters Day Two
Patients turned away as nurses' strikes bites
KNH nurses reject strike, as other public hospitals are paralysed
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!