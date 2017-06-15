Knysna fires: The aftermath so far

Lowvelder

I received a call on Sunday morning from our national group editor, Irma Green, to say the Caxton group was going to assist group editors, who run the branches in Knysna and Plettenberg Bay. 8 mins ago. They needed help, as many of their staff members …

Zuma to visit Knysna after devastating fires News24



all 4 news articles »